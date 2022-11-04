UrduPoint.com

"Shugal-e-Azam" Brings Comedy Theater To Isloo

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2022 | 12:40 PM

"Shugal-e-Azam" brings Comedy Theater to Isloo

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :A comedy play on the humorous drama `Shugal-e-Azam' was staged here late Thursday at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) for fun lovers and youth of the Twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Written and Directed by Asma Butt and produced by Ammad Butt, the play was presented by Dolphin Communication in collaboration with All Pakistan Chinese Overseas Youth Federation The story of the play revolves around the duties of a king who is kidnapped and replaced by untrained people and the drama starts when he makes the wrong decisions and creates disturbance among his people.

The play is dedicated to the unemployed youth and depressed persons to get recreational opportunities and quality entertainment in the Federal capital The play has been sponsored by the All Pakistan Chinese Overseas Youth Federation as a token of friendly relations between Pakistan and China and to bridge the gap between the cultures of both countries.

The federation works for cultural promotion on both sides and creates people-to-people contacts through various activities, said Asma Butt, Director of the play while talking to APP.

The event aimed at bringing quality events for entertainment and discourse to the twin cities. Through soft expressions of performing art, the play had a message for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan that everyone should play a positive role to take the country out of the crisis, she said.

