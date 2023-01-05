UrduPoint.com

Silk Road Film Festival Closes In NW China

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2023 | 01:50 PM

XI'AN, Jan. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :The 9th Silk Road International Film Festival concluded Tuesday in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

"Close" won Best Picture and its Belgian director Lukas Dhont won Best Director, according to the festival organizers.

"The Crossing" was the Best Animated Feature winner and "Children of the Mist," a documentary from Vietnam, won Best Documentary Feature. Chinese film "The Battle at Lake Changjin II" was the winner of Best Visual Effects.

Norwegian actor Pal Sverre Hagen won Best Actor for his role in "The middle Man" and Australian actress Essie Davis won Best Actress for her role in "The Justice of Bunny King."A total of 1,598 films from 90 countries and regions signed up for the festival, and 19 films entered the final race, according to the festival organizers.

First held in 2014, the film festival this year is hosted by the China Media Group and the provincial governments of Shaanxi and Fujian.

