UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Singapore Lowers Growth Forecast As Virus Hits Economy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 11:10 AM

Singapore lowers growth forecast as virus hits economy

Singapore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Singapore cut its economic growth forecast for this year on Monday as the coronavirus batters tourist arrivals and trade.

The city-state is one of the worst affected places outside China, with 75 cases of the virus so far.

Singapore downgraded its 2020 growth estimate to a range of -0.5 percent to 1.5 percent.

That compares with its previous forecast in November of 0.5 percent to 2.5 percent.

"The outbreak of the coronavirus... has affected China, Singapore and many countries around the world," the trade ministry said in a statement.

"In Asia, the outbreak is likely to dampen the growth prospects of China and other affected countries this year." Tourism arrivals have already started to decline, exports are expected to take a hit, and domestic consumption is likely to fall as people cut back on shopping and dining out, it added.

China is Singapore's largest source of tourists and a major export destination.

The city-state was at risk of sliding into a technical recession, warned Song Seng Wun of CIMB Private Banking.

Related Topics

World Exports China Singapore November 2020 Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 17 February 2020

1 hour ago

RS. 1500 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 81 L ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan won Kabbadi World Cup 2020

2 hours ago

Naeemul Haque’ funeral prayer offered in Karachi

2 hours ago

&#039;Belonging&#039; sheds light on the concept o ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.