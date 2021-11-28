UrduPoint.com

Sino-Pakistan Institute Of Electric Power Unveiled

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 11:40 AM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :The online opening ceremony of Sino-Pakistan Silk Road Institute of Electric Power was held simultaneously on Wednesday at Zhengzhou Electric Power College (ZEPC), China and the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore, Pakistan.

This Institute of Electric Power aims to strengthen the communications and researches in Electric power technology between ZEPC and UET, Lahore, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

A series of activities will be carried out, including teachers' mutual visits, students' exchanges, training programs and online people-to-people contacts.

"The Institute of Electric Power will boost the people-to-people exchanges of the vocational education among countries and regions participating in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)," said Yang Jianhua, president of ZEPC when attending the online signing ceremony of the Institute of Electric Power on November 24.

In terms of talents training, ZEPC and UET Lahore has signed a cooperation memorandum in September 2021, aiming to help the energy development in Pakistan." In addition, ZEPC and UET Lahore also organized online exchanges event for students to know Chinese traditional culture and Pakistani culture.

ZEPC and UET Lahore won the first prize at the International Invitational Competition of Intelligent Power Supply and Distribution Technology, which is under the 2021 Belt & Road and BRICS Skills Development and Technology Innovation Competition held online and offline on 15-17 October 2021.

The 2021 Skills Competition has attracted over 200 competitors of 49 teams from China, Thailand, Cambodia and Pakistan.

