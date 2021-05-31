UrduPoint.com
Sixth Seed Zverev Fights Back To Reach French Open Second Round

Faizan Hashmi 14 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 12:40 AM

Sixth seed Zverev fights back to reach French Open second round

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Germany's Alexander Zverev battled back from two sets down to beat compatriot and qualifier Oscar Otte 3-6, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 6-0 and reach the French Open second round on Sunday.

Last year's US Open runner-up, a two-time Roland Garros quarter-finalist, will next face either Russian Roman Safiullin or Spain's Carlos Taberner, who are also both qualifiers.

The 24-year-old Zverev was in serious danger of following fourth seed Dominic Thiem out at the first hurdle, but found his groove in the third set and then raced to victory.

It was his seventh win from as many five-set matches at Roland Garros.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

