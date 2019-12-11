UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Smith Says Reed Friendship Damaged By 'cheat' Row

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 11:00 AM

Smith says Reed friendship damaged by 'cheat' row

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Australian Cameron Smith admitted Wednesday his friendship with US star Patrick Reed has been damaged after calling him a cheat.

Reed, who is part of captain Tiger Woods' US team at this week's Presidents Cup in Melbourne, was docked two strokes for improving his lie during the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas last week.

Smith responded by telling local media he had no sympathy for "cheats", which sparked a denial from Reed that he had done anything wrong.

The Australian, on Ernie Els' International team for the matchplay event in Melbourne, said he had not spoken to Reed since.

"I'm sure he didn't like it. I think there is a little bit of tension there. I've looked at Patrick a couple times but he hasn't looked back," Smith said after a practice round on Wednesday.

Asked if he would try and talk to him to clear the air, Smith replied: "I definitely won't go out of my way. I think our friendship, I guess, is not quite there anymore.

" He suggested though that if Els wanted him to break the ice, for the good of the team, he would consider it.

"You know, what Ernie thinks is best I'm willing to do. I'm here to do a job for Ernie and that's all I'm focusing on." Reed's practice swings twice moved sand from behind his ball in a Bahamas waste bunker in the third round of the tournament and he insisted on Tuesday the transgression had not been deliberate.

"It's not the right word to use," he said when asked what it felt like to be called a cheat.

"At the end of the day, if you do something unintentionally that breaks the rules, it's not considered cheating and at the end of the day that's what it is," he added.

Woods came to Reed's defence on Tuesday, calling him "a great kid" who would not let the row hinder him in the Presidents Cup.

Smith was not picked for the opening fourball round on Thursday while Reed was selected to play alongside Webb Simpson against Hideki Matsuyama and CT Pan.

Related Topics

World Job Melbourne Matsuyama Bahamas Tiger Woods Turkish Lira Media Event All From Best

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 11 December 2019

46 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

National and Reserve Service Authority, Office of ..

10 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Gahwa Championships witness qualitative ..

10 hours ago

US blacklists former Malir SSP Rao Anwar for alleg ..

10 hours ago

Charter of New Alliance of Virtue / Full Text/

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.