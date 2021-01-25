UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Smoking Causes Half Of Indigenous Deaths Over Age Of 45: Australian Study

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 09:20 AM

Smoking causes half of indigenous deaths over age of 45: Australian study

CANBERRA, Jan. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Half of indigenous Australians over the age of 45 had died from smoking-related illnesses, a study found.

The study published by Australian National University (ANU) researchers on Monday found that smoking caused 10,000 preventable deaths of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the last decade.

On average, indigenous Australians who smoked died 10 years earlier than those who did not.

The study tracked the health outcomes of 1,388 indigenous Australians who at the time of joining the study had not been diagnosed with cancer or cardiovascular disease.

Researchers found that smoking causes 37 percent of all deaths of indigenous Australians and half of those of people aged 45 and over.

"The results are shocking - smoking is killing one in two older adults, and we found smokers have four times the risk of early death compared to those who have never smoked," lead author Katie Thurber said.

"It's close to double what the previous estimates were." Approximately 40 percent of indigenous adults said they were smokers in 2019, down from 54.5 percent in 1994.

Raymond Lovett, an indigenous man and co-author of the study, said the high rate of smoking stemmed back to the colonial practice of paying indigenous workers in rations including tobacco.

"If you worked, particularly in rural areas, you were paid in tobacco. That has got a large part to play in why smoking rates are so high," he said.

And it actually becomes a source of a call to action in community-controlled health services and different communities. The way we talk about tobacco as a colonial process, linking tobacco to those colonial processes, because some people have forgotten about that, particularly young people."

Related Topics

Died Young Man Lead 2019 Cancer National University All From

Recent Stories

King of Jordan opens Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Fiel ..

8 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs first UAE Cabinet meeti ..

10 hours ago

Fourth edition of Taqdeer Award to recognise 91 wo ..

11 hours ago

CDA, UNICEF organise virtual training sessions on ..

13 hours ago

MoCCAE participates in Abu Dhabi Sustainability We ..

13 hours ago

UAEU launches ‘Future Class’ project to educat ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.