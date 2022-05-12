UrduPoint.com

SoftBank Reports Record $13 Bn Full-year Net Loss

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2022 | 12:10 PM

SoftBank reports record $13 bn full-year net loss

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Japan's SoftBank Group on Thursday logged a record annual net loss after a bruising period that saw its assets hit by a US tech-share rout and a regulatory crackdown in China.

The investment giant reported a net loss of 1.708 trillion Yen ($13.17 billion) in the year to March 2022 -- a vertiginous plunge from 4.99 trillion yen net profit the previous year, when huge market rallies boosted results.

SoftBank's big stakes in global tech giants and volatile new ventures have made for unpredictable earnings, and the huge profit drop can be linked to tanking tech shares as the United States hikes interest rates to tackle inflation.

Reporting an eye-watering investment loss of 3.4 trillion yen, SoftBank said its tech-focused Vision Fund has suffered falls "due to a decline in the share prices of most listed portfolio companies".

The losses have been deepened by the many shares they hold on Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing and e-commerce group Alibaba, which have been hit by a crackdown by Beijing on the country's private sector.

In 2019-20, SoftBank Group reported a then-record net loss of 961.6 billion yen, as the emergence of Covid-19 compounded woes caused by its investment in troubled office-sharing start-up WeWork.

But it rebounded in 2020-21 to report Japan's biggest-ever annual net profit after people moved their lives online during the pandemic, sending tech stocks soaring.

In February, SoftBank said the $40 billion sale of chip powerhouse Arm to Nvidia had collapsed because of "significant regulatory challenges" over competition concerns, and it now plans to take the unit public.

- 'Ups and downs' - Hideki Yasuda, senior analyst at Toyo Securities, said that while the tech sector SoftBank is focused on is not doing well right now, it's worth taking the long view.

"It's important for investors (like SoftBank) to think about what might happen in 20 years," he told AFP before the earnings announcement.

"They must accept ups and downs in the short-run," Yasuda said, noting that it took years for Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba to become a viable investment for SoftBank.

CEO Masayoshi Son in November announced a share buyback worth one trillion yen, reportedly under pressure from shareholders frustrated by SoftBank's sinking stock price.

Related Topics

China Sale Beijing Price Japan United States February March November Stocks Market From Share Billion

Recent Stories

Dollar hits historic high at Rs191 in Interbank tr ..

Dollar hits historic high at Rs191 in Interbank trade

19 minutes ago
 Cannes marks its 75th year in nostalgic form

Cannes marks its 75th year in nostalgic form

8 minutes ago
 Russia 'most direct threat to world order': EU's v ..

Russia 'most direct threat to world order': EU's von der Leyen

8 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 12th May, 2022

8 minutes ago
 US, China congratulate Marcos for Philippine elect ..

US, China congratulate Marcos for Philippine election win

8 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 12th May, 2022

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.