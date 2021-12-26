Solo exhibition 'Assorted Tales' attracting people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :A solo exhibition of senior artist Atif Khan titled 'Assorted Tales' was attracting a large number of people at Satrang Gallery aiming to highlight the talent of skillful artist.

Atif is a printmaker and teaches at the Department of Fine Arts at prestigious National College of Arts, Lahore.

According to Satrang Gallery Atif Khan expands the time zone of his works using mythical and historical references which beautifully bring together the past, present, and future.

Atif Khan exhibited at the very first exhibition at Satrang Gallery, ten years back in January 2012 and now presenting his new works in a fantastic solo exhibition after a decade.

Using his own life and surroundings as references, and embellishing through history and visual symbols, his artworks create glimpses of alternative realms with elements of the familiar.

Atif's work invites the viewer to join the artist within his artworks as he traverses the surrounding landscape, and engages in various activities deep within these "Assorted Tales." Muhammad Atif Khan graduated with Distinction in 1997 in Fine Art from the National College of Arts, Lahore, Pakistan. An illustrious career spanning 24 years has seen a plethora of international awards,residencies, and workshops. In 1998, he was awarded the 'UNESCO-ASHBURG Bursary for Artists' and was appointed Artist in Residence at the Darat-Al-Funun in Amman, Jordan.

He received the 'Commonwealth Arts & Crafts Award' in 2007.

Atif Khan was Artist in Residence at the Swansea Print Workshop in Wales (2005-06), London Print Studio in England (2008), and Glasgow Print Studio in Scotland (2008).

He has shown his work in several prestigious museums; 'Bradford Museum' in the UK,'Aga Khan Museum' in Toronto, Canada, 'Sharjah Art Museum' in the UAE, and 'Islamic Museum of Australia' in Melbourne, Australia.

He has also participated in art workshops in Bangladesh, India, Jordan, and UK.

In 2015, he won the Lahore Biennale Foundations Open Call competition; 'Intersections' and developed a large-scale site-specific installation 'City within a City' at the Chowk Istanbul in Lahore, Pakistan. This year, Atif Khan won the ADA Award; 2020-21 in the category of Digital Arts.

He has also created public art installations for the 2nd Karachi Biennale (KB19) in 2019, Britto Art Project in Bogra, Bangladesh in 2008, and several works for various organizations in Pakistan.

Assorted Tales body of works is based on his ongoing visual storytelling which revolves around the imaginary and mystic landscapes. These stories, their characters, and environments are informed by his surroundings, his experiences, and his imaginations.

