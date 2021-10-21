South Korea rocket launch fails to put payload in orbit: Moon

(@FahadShabbir)

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :South Korea's first domestically-developed space rocket failed to put its dummy payload into orbit after its maiden launch on Thursday, President Moon Jae-in said.

The launch and all three stages of the Korea Space Launch Vehicle II worked, as did the payload separation, Moon said, but "putting a dummy satellite into orbit remains an unfinished mission".