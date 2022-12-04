UrduPoint.com

South Korea's Ex-national Security Chief Arrested Over Border Killing

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2022 | 12:00 AM

South Korea's ex-national security chief arrested over border killing

Seoul, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :South Korea on Saturday arrested a former national security chief on suspicion of covering up events surrounding the 2020 murder of a fisheries official by Pyongyang.

President Yoon Suk-yeol is expanding an inquiry into the highly politicised case following accusations that his predecessor mishandled the probe to curry favour with North Korea.

Suh Hoon is the first top official from the presidential office of former leader Moon Jae-in to be arrested over the case.

He is accused of ordering that intelligence reports be destroyed to conceal the killing of fisheries official Lee Dae-jun, who died near the sea border separating North and South Korea.

The former top security official also faces allegations that he manipulated evidence to support the Moon government's controversial claim that the late fisheries official had sought to defect to the North.

Judge Kim Jeong-min of the Seoul Central District Court issued an arrest warrant for Suh on Saturday, citing "the seriousness of the crime, the status of the suspect, and a risk of destroying evidence".

A spokesperson for President Yoon's People Power Party confirmed the arrest in a statement.

"Suh Hoon, former chief of the Blue House's National Security Office, was arrested early this morning," Park Jung-ha said.

In October ex-defence minister Suh Wook and former coast guard chief Kim Hong-hee were also arrested over the same case.

President Yoon has been sharply critical of his predecessor's dovish approach towards North Korea, accusing Moon of appeasing Pyongyang.

Yoon's People Power Party on Saturday accused Suh of "failing to protect" and "neglecting" the late fisheries official while security chief.

But the country's opposition has long claimed the investigation is "political revenge" against Moon's administration.

On Saturday they said Suh's arrest was "hard to understand" and they would "defend the truth and justice" against Yoon's "political retaliation".

Related Topics

Murder Died Pyongyang Seoul Same South Korea North Korea October Border 2020 From Government Top Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Global food prices overall hold steady in November ..

Global food prices overall hold steady in November: UN agency

18 seconds ago
 Missile Fired at Israel From Gaza Falls in Open Fi ..

Missile Fired at Israel From Gaza Falls in Open Field - Reports

1 minute ago
 Di Maria out of Argentina line-up for Australia Wo ..

Di Maria out of Argentina line-up for Australia World Cup clash

1 minute ago
 Farmers asked not to pay heed to wrong information ..

Farmers asked not to pay heed to wrong information about black coloured wheat

1 minute ago
 South Korea's ex-national security chief arrested ..

South Korea's ex-national security chief arrested over border killing

1 minute ago
 EU to Bar Insurance on Ships Carrying Russian Oil ..

EU to Bar Insurance on Ships Carrying Russian Oil Above Price Cap for 90 Days

1 minute ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.