UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SpaceX Capsule Splashes Down In Gulf Of Mexico

Muhammad Irfan 43 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 12:40 AM

SpaceX capsule splashes down in Gulf of Mexico

Washington, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday afternoon on time after re-entering the Earth's atmosphere and deploying its parachutes without any glitches.

Pilot Doug Hurley, one of the two astronauts on board, said: "It's truly our honor and privilege" as radio communications became choppy and cut out.

It was the first water landing for a US spacecraft since the Apollo-Soyuz mission of 1975.

Related Topics

Water Mexico SpaceX Sunday

Recent Stories

SEHA announces walk-in registration for COVID-19 s ..

2 hours ago

UAE continuing to impress world by hosting major s ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister excha ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Al-Jubeir exchange Eid al-Adha ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, bin Alawi exchange Eid al-Adha ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.