UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sport Under Way At Tokyo Olympics As Brisbane Gets 2032 Games

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 05:40 PM

Sport under way at Tokyo Olympics as Brisbane gets 2032 Games

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :The sports programme at the Tokyo Olympics finally got under way on Wednesday, without spectators and a year late after the coronavirus pandemic forced the Games to be postponed.

As the action began in Japan two days before Friday's opening ceremony, Brisbane won a vote of International Olympic Committee members to host the 2032 Summer Games, triggering celebrations and fireworks in the city.

Brisbane, which will become the third Australian city to organise the Olympics after Melbourne and Sydney, was chosen as the single candidate earlier in the bidding process.

"We know what it takes to deliver a successful Games," Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said by live link from Canberra before the vote.

The decision means the hosts for the next three Summer Olympics are in place, with Paris holding the event in 2024 and Los Angeles organising the 2028 Games.

- Softball starts the sport - In Japan, the very first event saw the host nation thrash Australia 8-1 in softball in disaster-hit Fukushima, a venue chosen to underline Tokyo's original slogan as the "Recovery and Reconstruction Games" after the region was ravaged by the 2011 tsunami and nuclear disaster.

The game took place in an empty stadium as spectators are barred for most of the events at the Olympics following a surge in coronavirus cases in Tokyo and elsewhere in Japan.

The sound of the ball hitting the bat reverberated around the Azuma Stadium, with a backdrop of wooded hills.

The Olympics are being staged in biosecure "bubble" conditions, with athletes tested daily and under orders to stay socially distanced and wear masks when not competing, training, eating or sleeping.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told IOC members on Wednesday that the Games could never be "zero risk".

"There is no zero risk in life; there is only more risk, or less risk.

And you have done your best," he told the socially distanced, mask-wearing delegates.

"The mark of success in the coming fortnight is not zero cases... The mark of success is making sure that any cases are identified, isolated, traced and cared for as quickly as possible," he added.

Another eight Games-related coronavirus cases were announced, taking the total to 79.

- Sweden pull off first shock - Great Britain and the USA both took the knee before their openers in women's football, after a ban on protests was eased to allow political gestures pre-match.

Britain beat Chile 2-0 but four-time champions USA, featuring former world player of the year Megan Rapinoe, suffered the first shock of the Games as they went down 3-0 to Sweden.

Stina Blackstenius scored twice and Lina Hurtig added a third goal to give 2016 silver medallists Sweden a dream start and inflict the Americans' first defeat in 45 matches.

Despite the ban on spectators at most of the Olympic venues, some fans were able to watch the first events.

In Miyagi Prefecture, one of the first areas to still allow spectators, 59-year-old Hikari Nojiri and her husband Kazuhiko, 61, saw Brazil crush China 5-0 and Zambia play the Netherlands in the women's football tournament.

"It was great. It was disappointing that there weren't many fans there, but it was amazing to watch these top-quality players show their skills," Hikari told AFP at Miyagi Stadium.

"This won't happen again in my lifetime, so it's a really precious opportunity."In the first drugs case of the Tokyo Games, Australian showjumper Jamie Kermond was provisionally suspended after testing positive for cocaine on June 26.

Under Australia's anti-doping policy, he now has the opportunity to have his B-sample analysed. Australian reports said Kermond did not travel to Tokyo with the rest of the team.

Related Topics

USA Football Tsunami Prime Minister World Australia Sports Drugs China Vote Nuclear Canberra Brisbane Melbourne Sydney Los Angeles Paris Fukushima Tokyo Brazil Japan Chile Zambia Sweden Netherlands June Women 2016 Silver Olympics International Olympic Committee Event From Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, 1,484 reco ..

3 hours ago

Floods in central China claim 12 victims, 200,00 e ..

3 hours ago

India reports 42,015 new COVID-19 cases, 3,998 dea ..

5 hours ago

UAE sends 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Comoro ..

5 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 21 July 2021

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.