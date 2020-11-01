UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Springsteen Lends His Voice, And A Song, To A Biden Ad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 08:40 AM

Springsteen lends his voice, and a song, to a Biden ad

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :American rock star Bruce Springsteen is lending his voice and one of his songs to a campaign ad for Joe Biden, underlining his support for the Democratic candidate just three days before the Tuesday election.

It will not be the first time the iconic singer/songwriter has shown his support for the former vice president.

In August, Springsteen granted permission for the Biden campaign to use his song "The Rising" as background music to a video shown at the opening of the Democratic National Convention.

He has publicly lashed Trump as a "threat to our democracy." In narrating the campaign ad, which airs for the first time Saturday, Springsteen talks about Biden's blue-collar roots in Scranton, Pennsylvania, a battleground state likely to play a crucial role in the election.

"Scranton, Pennsylvania," the "Boss" says on the video. "Here, success isn't handed down. It's forged with sweat, grit and determination." It was a barely veiled allusion to Donald Trump, whose millionaire father gave him a substantial chunk of his fortune.

"This place stays with him, these streets are part of him," the 71-year-old singer says of Biden. "This is more than where he's from, it is who he is for."The message, to be broadcast Saturday evening during a college

Related Topics

Election Music Democracy Trump Scranton August From

Recent Stories

Progressive Panel sweeps in KUJ elections

8 hours ago

Final Voter Turnout in Georgian Parliamentary Elec ..

9 hours ago

Governor Balochistan lays foundation stone of IT U ..

9 hours ago

Sarwar appeals PML-N leaders to avoid targeting na ..

9 hours ago

Suspected Shooter of Priest in Lyon Detained - Rep ..

9 hours ago

Balochistan reports 24 more coronavirus cases

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.