UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka Investigates Troops Over 'humiliation' Of Muslims

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

Sri Lanka investigates troops over 'humiliation' of Muslims

Colombo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Sri Lanka's military launched an investigation Sunday after social media posts showed soldiers forcing minority Muslims to kneel on the streets as a punishment for flouting lockdown rules.

Armed troops ordered Muslim civilians to raise their hands in the air while kneeling on a road in the town of Eravur, about 300 kilometres (190 miles) east of the capital Colombo.

Local residents said they considered the order to be degrading and humiliating, while officials acknowledged that troops had no power to mete out such punishments.

The victims were on their way to two restaurants to buy food.

"An initial Military Police investigation has already commenced after certain photos went viral depicting an alleged harassment in the Eravur area," the army said in a statement.

It said the officer in charge had been removed and the soldiers involved ordered to leave the town.

"The army will adopt the strictest disciplinary action against all errant army personnel," the military added, in a rare display of willingness to investigate its own.

Sri Lanka is under a month-long lockdown to contain a third wave of coronavirus infections. The number of deaths from the virus has increased more than fourfold to 2,531 since the start of the wave in mid-April.

The military, which is facing allegations of war crimes in a decades-long Tamil separatist war that ended in 2009, has been deployed to help police and health authorities enforce virus restrictions.

Successive governments have denied that troops killed around 40,000 civilians in the final stages of the separatist war, which claimed more than 100,000 lives in total between 1972 and 2009.

Related Topics

Army Police Minority Social Media Road Buy Colombo Sunday Muslim All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

31,606 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

56 minutes ago

SEWA, SSSD launch humanitarian initiative

56 minutes ago

New video series highlights Expo 2020 Dubai’s in ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy launches Wastewater ..

2 hours ago

DEWA increases desalinated water production to 490 ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,850 new COVID-19 cases, 1,826 reco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.