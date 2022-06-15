UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka Plans To Attract 800,000 Tourists In Coming Months

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Sri Lanka plans to attract 800,000 tourists in coming months

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) has said that the South Asian country expects to attract around 800,000 tourists in the coming months of the year.

During a meeting held on Tuesday with Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, representatives of the SLTDA said that a revenue of 800 million U.S. Dollars is expected during the months ahead.

The prime minister has requested officials to make arrangements for the Jaffna International Airport, also known as Palaly Airport, to resume operation.

The prime minister also instructed tourism stakeholders to attract young people to work in the tourism sector as a large number of experienced employees in the hospitality sector have left the country.

He noted that the number of new recruits to hotel schools has dropped drastically as well.

Tourism is one of Sri Lanka's major foreign Currency earners. However, the sector has been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sri Lanka Hotel Young Jaffna Asia Million Airport

Recent Stories

Rainfall is expected across Pakistan starting from ..

Rainfall is expected across Pakistan starting from today

16 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif has no other option but to support ar ..

Nawaz Sharif has no other option but to support army's decision: Sheikh Rashid

19 minutes ago
 FIA files case against PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi

FIA files case against PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan Ambassador Masood Khan visits White House ..

Pakistan Ambassador Masood Khan visits White House for official photograph with ..

1 hour ago
 PM to visit Rashakai Special Economic Zone today

PM to visit Rashakai Special Economic Zone today

1 hour ago
 US President Joe Biden discusses PAK-US ties with ..

US President Joe Biden discusses PAK-US ties with Ambassador Masood Khan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.