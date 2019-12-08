UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka's Lakmal To Miss Pakistan Tour After Contracting Dengue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 09:41 PM

Sri Lanka's Lakmal to miss Pakistan tour after contracting dengue

Colombo, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Sri Lankan fast bowler Suranga Lakmal will miss a two-match Test series in Pakistan after contracting dengue fever, Sri Lanka's cricket board announced Sunday.

He will be replaced by Asitha Fernando, who will join the squad for the second match of the series, the first to be played in Pakistan for more than a decade following a militant attack on a touring Sri Lankan team in March 2009.

Sri Lanka have also given former skipper Dinesh Chandimal a chance to fight his way back into the national team, now led by Dimuth Karunaratne.

The 30-year-old Chandimal played his last Test in Australia in February.

He was included in the squad that played New Zealand in August but did not play a match.

In October, half of the 16 Sri Lankan players originally named to play in a limited overs series in to Pakistan refused to travel, citing security fears.

The Test squad left Sri Lanka Cricket headquarters in Colombo Sunday after receiving blessings from Buddhist monks.

Sri Lanka lost October's three-match one-day international series in Pakistan, but won the three T20 matches.

New skipper Karunaratne was one of the eight players who stayed away from that tour.

The first Test will be played in Rawalpindi from December 11.

Sri Lanka squad:Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, and Lakshan Sandakan. Substitute player from the end Test: Asitha Fernando.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Attack T20 Dengue Australia Sri Lanka Sandakan Rawalpindi Colombo Dhananjaya De Silva Vishwa Fernando Kusal Mendis Kasun Rajitha Asitha Fernando Lahiru Kumara February March August October December Sunday National University From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Ambassador of Armenia

13 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs Urban Planning Council meetin ..

58 minutes ago

UAE prioritises youth empowerment: Obaid Al Zaabi

1 hour ago

SALT begins tomorrow in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

Dubai Culture delegation visits Seoul

2 hours ago

DP World UAE Region partakes in GPCA 2019

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.