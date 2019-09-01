Kandy, Sri Lanka, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Sri Lanka paceman Lasith Malinga Sunday became the highest wicket-taker in Twenty20 internationals with his 99th scalp in the first match against New Zealand, surpassing Pakistan's Shahid Afridi.

Malinga, who retired from Test cricket in 2011 and played his farewell one-day international in July, bowled Colin Munro in the first over of the New Zealand chase to equal Afridi's record of 98 wickets.

The 36-year-old then cleaned up Colin de Grandhomme, for 44, to achieve the feat in his 74th T20 match of his illustrious career.

Afridi, a leg-spinner who also captained Pakistan, played 99 T20 matches.

Malinga is a quick known for bowling yorkers with his slinging action, made his T20 debut against England in 2006.