UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka's Malinga Sets T20 Record With 99 Wickets

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 10:50 PM

Sri Lanka's Malinga sets T20 record with 99 wickets

Kandy, Sri Lanka, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Sri Lanka paceman Lasith Malinga Sunday became the highest wicket-taker in Twenty20 internationals with his 99th scalp in the first match against New Zealand, surpassing Pakistan's Shahid Afridi.

Malinga, who retired from Test cricket in 2011 and played his farewell one-day international in July, bowled Colin Munro in the first over of the New Zealand chase to equal Afridi's record of 98 wickets.

The 36-year-old then cleaned up Colin de Grandhomme, for 44, to achieve the feat in his 74th T20 match of his illustrious career.

Afridi, a leg-spinner who also captained Pakistan, played 99 T20 matches.

Malinga is a quick known for bowling yorkers with his slinging action, made his T20 debut against England in 2006.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Shahid Afridi T20 Sri Lanka Colin De Grandhomme July Sunday Afridi From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes over 4.5 ..

1 hour ago

Cultural Foundation’s all-new theatre to open 4t ..

2 hours ago

3rd ‘Aqdar World Summit’ concludes in Moscow

2 hours ago

NMC ‘completely committed’ to implement UAE le ..

2 hours ago

For first time, DGCX trades over 3 million contrac ..

2 hours ago

Success of parliamentary process is based on coope ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.