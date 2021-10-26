Sudan general says PM is 'at my home' after coup

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Sudan's top general said on Tuesday that the country's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was "at my home" a day after his reported detention by soldiers during a widely condemned military coup.

"Yes, we arrested ministers and politicians, but not all" of them, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan told a news conference in Khartoum, adding that Hamdok was "in good health" and would "return home when the crisis is over".