Super Bowl MVP Brady Recovering From Minor Knee Surgery

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 11:00 AM

Super Bowl MVP Brady recovering from minor knee surgery

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady, who led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the NFL title last season, is recovering from offseason surgery and is optimistic about resuming workouts soon.

"I feel pretty good and I push myself pretty hard," Brady said at coach Bruce Arians' Family Foundation gala on Sunday. "I feel pretty good. I don't know if I could go this week, but, we'll see how things play out.

"It's a long time between now and the beginning of the season, and just be smart about all these different things that we have to do and fulfill, but we all take a lot of pride in being ready to go and I'm sure we will be." Brady reportedly had been planning the knee fix for several months to ease some minor discomfort. He did not say where he had the surgery.

Brady was wearing a brace on his left knee during a boat parade celebration and wore a left knee brace during the Super Bowl on February 7.

"We'll just take it and see how we go and see how things play out over the course of the offseason," he said.

"A lot of things come up and change over the course of the offseason and we've got a lot of hardworking guys so guys will be anxious to get together and get to work.

"As soon as I'm ready to throw, that will be really important for me. That's always a big part of my preparation -- actually doing what my job is."The 43-year-old NFL superstar captured his fifth Super Bowl Most Valuable Player award, throwing three touchdown passes to spark the Bucs over Kansas City 31-9 in the championship spectacle at Tampa.

Brady completed 21-of-29 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns against the Chiefs and says he plans to play at least another season.

