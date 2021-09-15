UrduPoint.com

Sydney Lifts Covid Curfews As Case Numbers Stabilise

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 08:30 AM

Sydney lifts Covid curfews as case numbers stabilise

Sydney, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2021 ) :Sydney authorities moved to lift curfews for coronavirus hotpots Wednesday, as infection numbers stabilised and vaccination rates surged.

Almost three months after activity in Australia's largest city was frozen by lockdown orders, state authorities announced easing restrictions for the worst-hit areas.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the 9 pm to 5 am curfew for virus hotspots would be lifted from Wednesday, in what Sydneysiders hope signals the beginning of the end of a long lockdown.

Infection rates appear to have plateaued at around 1,300 a day and 80 percent of people in Australia's most populous state have received at least one vaccine dose.

"We've seen a stabilisation in the last few days," said state premier Berejiklian, while urging residents to continue to be vigilant and respect stay-at-home orders.

"We don't want to see that trend go the wrong way." Most Sydney residents can only leave home to buy food, exercise outdoors or seek medical treatment.

Schools, bars, restaurants and offices have been closed since late June and residents are not allowed more than five kilometres (three miles) from their homes.

Berejiklian has said many restrictions will lift when 70 percent of residents are fully vaccinated, sometime in October.

"We know it's been a struggle but there are only a few weeks left before we get to 70 percent double dose," she said.

An 18-month-old ban on Australians leaving the country is set to expire in mid-December, raising the prospect that international travel could also resume.

Researchers at the Burnet Institute said this week that it appears that restrictions on hotspots introduced in late August have "worked to halt the rise in cases".

But they warned restrictions would still be needed to stem outbreaks.

Authorities have said reopening will only apply to those who are fully vaccinated.

"It's black and white. If you're not vaccinated, you can't go to a restaurant. You can't go to a cafe," Berejiklian said.

During much of the pandemic, Australia saw some of the world's lowest infection rates as it pursued a policy of "zero Covid" -- suppressing the spread of the virus with aggressive contact tracing, testing and quarantine.

The fast-spreading Delta variant forced that strategy to be abandoned in favour of stepping up once-glacial vaccination rates.

Berejiklian warned that with 20 percent of people still completely unvaccinated, hospitalisations and deaths are likely to spike even as Sydney reopens.

"The next couple of months will be the most pleasing in terms of getting out of the lockdown but also the most challenging," she said.

"We will have to balance every day, the risks between putting pressure on the hospital system, but also allowing people to live freely and allowing businesses to start up again."

Related Topics

World Australia Sydney Buy Wales June August October From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 15th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 15th September 2021

17 minutes ago
 UAE’s non-oil trade surges to AED1.403 trillion ..

UAE’s non-oil trade surges to AED1.403 trillion in 2020

6 hours ago
 Al Wahda confirm AFC Champions League quarter-fina ..

Al Wahda confirm AFC Champions League quarter-final ticket against Sharjah

7 hours ago
 Sotrovimab proves successful in treating Covid-19 ..

Sotrovimab proves successful in treating Covid-19 patients: SEHA

7 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid terminates services of MBR Hou ..

Mohammed bin Rashid terminates services of MBR Housing Executive Director

8 hours ago
 95% surge in public trust in COVID countermeasures ..

95% surge in public trust in COVID countermeasures: UAE Government media briefin ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.