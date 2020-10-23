UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tearful Martin Wins Vuelta Stage 3 As Roglic Keeps Lead

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 12:00 AM

Tearful Martin wins Vuelta stage 3 as Roglic keeps lead

Soria, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Ireland's Dan Martin won a thrilling battle for stage three honours on the Vuelta a Espana on Thursday, and now trails race leader Primoz Roglic by just five seconds.

As a select group jostled for position atop a steep climb veteran Martin put in a concerted bid to outsprint Roglic and Richard Carapaz, who was third on the stage and is also third overall.

"This one's for the wife," said a tearful Martin at the hilltop finish.

"It's my first win since I joined the new team too," said the Israel Start Up Nation captain who will be joined next season by Chris Froome.

"I've come so close to winning this year. I just really wanted to win a stage for this team because they've been so good to me.

"The sponsors have supported us all through Covid. Sylvan Adams and Ron Baron the owners, there were no salary cuts or anything like that," said Martin, who won a Vuelta stage nine years ago.

Martin led the team at the Tour de France but due to a fall was unable to challenge there.

The newly formed Israeli team recently won a stage on the Giro d'Italia with England's Alex Dowsett on stage 8.

Two-time Vuelta winner Froome fell off the pace on the final 8km climb around halfway up and is already some 30 minutes adrift on the 18 stage Vuelta.

There was little wind as the race went through the Rioja wine region before traversing a vast, bleak almost treeless plateau.

The 166km run form Lososa to Laguna Negra may have been a sign of things to come weatherwise as riders all wore jackets in the run through pine forests and misty rain ahead of the final climb.

Colombia's Esteban Chaves dropped from fourth overnight to eighth 1min 29sec down after a puncture with just a couple of kilometres to race.

- Vuelta loses French mountain and French ace - French climb specialist Thibaut Pinot has pulled out of the Vuelta after inflaming a sore back he picked up during the Tour de France.

"After a respite from the back pain that had handicapped Thibaut following his fall in Nice, it has again greatly hampered him during the first and second stages of the Vuelta," his team said.

Matej Mohoric of Bahrain-McLaren also pulled out after an accident.

The Vuelta's struggle against Covid-19 took a new turn Thursday as Sunday's foray into France and a summit finish atop the legendary Tourmalet climb in the Pyrenees was cut from the race due to the French curfew.

"Whatever happens we'll try and provide a great stage on Sunday," Vuelta director Javier Guillén said announcing a summit finish at the ski station Aramón-Formigal after three mountain passes.

"It'll be a great show," he promised.

The three day start in the Netherlands was already called off culling the race to 18 stages, while a three day sojourn in Portugal was rejigged for Spain.

Related Topics

Accident Israel France Wife Laguna Nice Spain Portugal Netherlands Turkish Lira May Sunday All From Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Putin Says Russia Feels Special Responsibility for ..

23 minutes ago

CBUAE launches new regulations regarding reserve r ..

32 minutes ago

UAE, Israel sign memorandum of understanding on mu ..

47 minutes ago

Goldman Sachs Agrees to Pay $2.9Bln Fine for Role ..

23 minutes ago

US, United Arab Emirates to Expand Commercial Part ..

39 minutes ago

'Perfect tactics': Hindley wins stage as teammate ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.