Tennis: Gstaad ATP results - collated

(@FahadShabbir)

Gstaad, Switzerland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :results in the Gstaad ATP tournament on Friday )x denotes seeded player): Quarter-finals Vit Kopriva (CZE) bt Mikael Ymer (SWE) 6-1, 6-0 Casper Ruud (NOR x3) bt Benoit Paire (FRA x6) 6-2, 5-7, 6-3Hugo Gaston (FRA) bt Christian Garín (CHI x4) 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (13/11)Laslo Djere (SRB x7) bt Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4