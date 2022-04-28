UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Munich ATP Results - Collated

Munich, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :results from the ATP tournament in Munich on Wednesday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice): 2nd rd Holger Rune (DEN) bt Alexander Zverev (GER x1) 6-3 6-2 Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) bt Maxime Cressy (USA) 6-3, 6-3 Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO x4) bt Ilya Ivashka 3-6 6-2 6-4 Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB x7) bt Daniel Altmaier (GER) 6-2 6-4 1st rd Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) bt Cristian Garin (CHI x5) 6-3, 6-4Botic van de Zandschulp (NED x8) bt Brandon Nakashima (USA) 7-6 (7/3), 6-3Egor Gerasimov bt John Millman (AUS) 4-6, 6-2, 6-2

