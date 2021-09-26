- Home
Tennis: WTA Ostrava Open Result
Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 08:00 PM
Ostrava, Czech Republic, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :result on Sunday at the WTA Ostrava Open (x denotes seeding): FinalAnett Kontaveit (EST) bt Maria Sakkari (GRE x4) 6-2, 7-5
