Tension Mounts In Premier League Relegation Battle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 09:50 AM

Tension mounts in Premier League relegation battle

London, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Tension is mounting at the bottom of the Premier League as the fight to avoid relegation heads towards a dramatic conclusion.

With just five games left, rock bottom Norwich are seven points from safety and are sliding towards the Championship.

Bournemouth and Aston Villa, who currently fill the remaining two places in the relegation zone, are locked in a four-team battle for survival with fellow strugglers Watford and West Ham.

AFP Sport takes a closer look at the teams scrapping to preserve their top-flight status: Bournemouth Thrashed 5-2 at Manchester United on Saturday, Eddie Howe's side are in free-fall after an eight-game winless run featuring five successive defeats.

The second bottom Cherries, one point from safety, face Tottenham, Leicester and Manchester City in their next three games.

That sequence that will surely determine whether Bournemouth can extend their five-season stay in the top-flight for another year.

Bournemouth's lack of goals has been a huge part of their downfall, with the starting line-up at Old Trafford managing just eight between them so far this season.

"Games are running out. If we're going to stay in the division, we're going to have to start picking up points," Bournemouth winger Junior Stanislas said.

"We'll have no excuses. We can't keep talking. It's time for action.

"There's no reason why from now until the end of the season we can't pick points up."

