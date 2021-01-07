Thailand report 305 new cases of COVID-19, one more death

BANGKOK, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Thailand on Thursday confirmed 305 new COVID-19 infections and one more fatality, according to its Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of the new cases, 302 were domestic infections, including 109 reported in Myanmar migrants living in the Samut Sakhon province, where the latest outbreak in Thailand was first detected in mid-December, and three of the other cases were detected in people in quarantine upon arrival from abroad, CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin told a daily press conference. The latest data raised Thailand's total tally to 9,636, which included 7,551 domestic infections and 2,085 others in quarantine, Taweesin said.

More than 5,000 of the infections were reported since mid-December, when the new cluster of cases was first detected among migrant workers in Samut Sakhon, according to the CCSA data.

Total fatalities rose to 67, with one more death newly reported, Taweesin said.

The latest wave of infections has prompted Thai authorities to close schools, stadiums and other venues in highest-risk provinces.

Effective from Thursday until further notice, five provinces, namely Samut Sakhon, Rayong, Chonburi, Chanthaburi and Trat which were among the 28 provinces being declared as maximum control areas, have been put under "maximum control with high strict measures." Tougher travel restrictions will be imposed, with people trying to leave the provinces being required to produce relevant official documents to authorities for prior permission, according to the spokesman.

Due to the tightened control measures, all flights have been suspended through at least Jan. 31 for Thai domestic airlines operating out of U-Tapao-Rayong-Pattaya International Airport located in Rayong, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand.