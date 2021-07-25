Thailand reports new record high of 15,335 COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) --:Thailand on Sunday registered a new high of COVID-19 infection with 15,335 cases, marking the ninth day in a row with the daily tally rising beyond 10,000 cases, according to a report of the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of the new cases, 11,759 were detected at hospitals, 2,916 were confirmed via active testing at communities and workplaces, 641 were via active testing at prisons, and 19 were imported, the CCSA report said.

Thailand on Sunday confirmed 129 fatalities from COVID-19, taking the death toll to 4,059.

Since last year, the country has confirmed 497,302 cases with 158,550 patients being currently hospitalized.

Meanwhile, the Public Health Ministry plans to distribute some 8.5 million antigen test kits for coronavirus infection to highly-risking people nationwide between August and September, said government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri on Sunday.