UrduPoint.com

Thailand's Pattaya Reopening Likely To Be Postponed As COVID-19 Cases Surge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 05:40 PM

Thailand's Pattaya reopening likely to be postponed as COVID-19 cases surge

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Thailand's tourism hotspot Pattaya may delay its planned reopening to vaccinated travelers on Sept. 1, as the city is dealing with insufficient vaccinations among locals and a spike in new infections.

Local media on Monday quoted Apichai Chatchalermkit, deputy governor of digitalization research and development at the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) as saying, the authorities are still committed to reopening the resort city within October, in line with the government's plan to fully reopen the country in near future.

A similar message has also been announced on Aug. 21 by Bun-anan Phatthanasin, president of Pattaya business and Tourism Association, as he indicated that the city needs to get at least 70 percent of its population vaccinated against COVID-19 before reopening to inbound foreign travelers.

The vaccination rate in Chon Buri province where Pattaya is located just reached 33 percent of its population, a long way to go before achieving the proclaimed target of 70 percent.

The authority is also dealing with a surge in daily infections, which has exceeded 1,000 cases since the end of July. The city has ramped up active case tracking in order to provide treatment to people infected with the virus.

Thailand planned to gradually reopen 10 popular tourist destinations including Phuket, Koh Samui, Pattaya and more to foreign tourists by the end of October. Some of these places such as Phuket and Koh Samui have already successfully reopened to international tourism.

In 2019, Pattaya city welcomed around 9.44 million foreign visitors, of which the majority were from China and Russia.

Related Topics

Thailand Governor Business Russia China Chon Buri Phuket May July October 2019 Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

29,480 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

29,480 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

32 minutes ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on d ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

32 minutes ago
 Fifth season of ‘Your Commitment to Happiness’ ..

Fifth season of ‘Your Commitment to Happiness’ campaign kicks off in Dubai c ..

1 hour ago
 DC directs to devise effective plan for anti-polio ..

DC directs to devise effective plan for anti-polio drive

45 minutes ago
 CSTO Calls for Taking Measures to Strengthen Secur ..

CSTO Calls for Taking Measures to Strengthen Security of Member States - Zas

45 minutes ago
 Car bombing injures 3 civilians in northwestern Sy ..

Car bombing injures 3 civilians in northwestern Syria

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.