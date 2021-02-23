UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thousands Protest In Georgia After Opposition Leader Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 07:20 PM

Thousands protest in Georgia after opposition leader arrested

Tbilisi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Thousands of anti-government protesters rallied in Georgia on Tuesday after the arrest of an opposition leader, deepening a political crisis that erupted after disputed elections last year.

Hundreds of riot police used tear gas against Nika Melia's supporters who were camped out at his United National Movement party's headquarters in the capital Tbilisi before he was arrested in an overnight police raid and placed in pre-trial detention.

The move sparked swift condemnation from the opposition and Western diplomats, as fears mount over the ex-Soviet nation's fragile democracy.

In the afternoon, several thousand anti-government protesters rallied outside the parliament building in central Tbilisi to denounce Melia's arrest and demand early elections.

They also blocked traffic along the city's main thoroughfare.

"We urgently need free and fair elections to get rid of a government that is destroying democracy," Ilia Togonidze, a 20-year-old student, told AFP at the rally.

Scores of Melia's supporters were also detained in the morning raid and the leader of the opposition Lelo party called for "a peaceful, unwavering struggle to defend Georgian democracy".

"Liberation of political prisoners and snap parliamentary elections are the only possible way out of the crisis," Mamuka Khazaradze said, speaking to journalists on behalf of all opposition leaders.

At the afternoon rally, opposition leaders called for a mass protest march in Tbilisi on Friday.

Related Topics

Protest Police Condemnation Parliament Democracy Student Traffic Tbilisi Georgia March Gas All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Ubaid Shahid, Ibtisam Rehman help Central Punjab r ..

33 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Meets Foreign Minister of Re ..

35 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Operational Commands Seminar Held At ..

38 minutes ago

&#039;IDEX is a good chance to have new contracts, ..

41 minutes ago

110,471 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

56 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Sultan of Brunei on Nation ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.