UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Members Of S.African Olympic Football Team Positive For Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

Three members of S.African Olympic football team positive for coronavirus

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Two players and a support staff member of South Africa's men's Olympic football team have tested positive for the coronavirus in Tokyo, Team South Africa said Sunday.

The three -- players Thabiso Monyane and Kamohelo Mahlatsi and video analyst Mario Masha -- are in isolation.

"The rest of the team has already tested negative twice and is following closely all the recommendations of the local health authorities," the team said in a statement.

All members of the South African delegation have been tested daily on arrival at the Olympic Village in the Japanese capital, the team said.

A fourth member of South Africa's Olympic delegation, sevens rugby coach Neil Powell, has also produced a positive result and is in an isolation facility in the Japanese town where the Sevens squad are in a training camp.

Earlier Sunday, Tokyo Olympics organisers said two competitors had tested positive for the coronavirus in the Athletes' Village after a team colleague was also infected, raising fears of a cluster just days before the opening ceremony.

Organisers did not identify the team involved.

Related Topics

Football Tokyo Powell South Africa Sunday Olympics All Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Police step up preparedness in Hatta during ..

58 minutes ago

SEHA announces Eid Al Adha working hours for all i ..

1 hour ago

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer praises efforts of Dubai W ..

2 hours ago

16,631 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

2 hours ago

Season Pass for Expo 2020 Dubai gives chance to wi ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid commends successful completion ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.