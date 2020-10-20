UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Olympics On Alert For Cyberattacks As Alleged Russian Plot Revealed

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 11:40 AM

Tokyo Olympics on alert for cyberattacks as alleged Russian plot revealed

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Tokyo Olympics organisers said they were on constant alert for cyberattacks Tuesday but had yet to suffer "significant impact" after Britain accused Russia of targeting the Games.

Britain's foreign ministry said Russian spies attacked the 2020 Games' organisers, logistics services and sponsors before the event was postponed by one year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tokyo 2020 officials said they had taken a range of countermeasures against digital attacks but did not disclose details, citing security concerns.

"While we have constantly monitored various types of cyberattack on the digital platforms owned by Tokyo 2020, no significant impact has been observed in our operations," an organising committee statement said.

Britain's allegations came as six Russian military intelligence officers were charged in the United States with carrying out cyberattacks on Ukraine's power grid, the 2017 French elections and the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games.

British daily The Guardian said alleged digital reconnaissance work on Tokyo 2020 had included spearphishing -- messages disguised to appear as if from a trusted friend or business connection, but which contain malware.

The planned attack also included setting up fake websites and researching individuals' account security, the newspaper said.

Japan's Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto declined to directly address the report on Tuesday, but said that "since the London Games, cyberattacks have been increasing".

The US justice department said the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea were targeted after Russian athletes were banned from participating under their own flag because of government-sponsored doping efforts.

"Their cyber attack combined the emotional maturity of a petulant child with the resources of a nation state," he said, adding that they attempted to pin it on North Korea.

"During the opening ceremony, they launched the 'Olympic Destroyer' malware attack, which deleted data from thousands of computers supporting the Games, rendering them inoperable," he said.

Lee Hee-beom, former president and CEO of the Pyeongchang organising committee, said he was unaware who was responsible for the attack until now.

"There was a hacking on the opening day but we could not not confirm its source," Lee told AFP.

"internet connection was lost right after the ceremony from the hacking and we had to mobilise experts to restore it all night. Until now, I did not know who had done it."

Related Topics

Attack Internet Business Ukraine Russia London Alert Tokyo South Korea United States North Korea 2017 2018 2020 Olympics Event All From Hacking Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif sent to jail on judicial remand in ..

18 minutes ago

PCB delighted with successful delivery of National ..

22 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 20, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Imran Khan will become more powerful in coming day ..

9 hours ago

UAE ambassador to Bahrain participates in virtual ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.