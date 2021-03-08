Tokyo reports 116 new daily COVID-19 cases, 7-day average remains high

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Tokyo on Monday reported 116 new daily COVID-19 cases, bringing the capital's tally since the outbreak of the pandemic here to 113,571.

The Tokyo Metropolitan government and health officials' latest figures showed that the latest number of new infections marked the first time the figure had dropped below the 200-mark since last Monday when 121 cases were reported.

The local government pointed out that the new infection count for Mondays tends to be comparatively lower than on other days of the week because many medical facilities are closed on weekends.

The latest figure, however, also compares to 237 new cases confirmed by the metropolitan government and health officials the previous day.

The local government and health officials said Monday that the seven-day average stood at 253.

4 infections, which is more than 94 percent of the previous week.

Of late, the average has consistently remained higher than the metropolitan government's aim to keep the figure below 70 percent of the previous week, indicating the pace of decline in infection transmission is slowing.

Of the 116 new COVID-19 cases in the capital on Monday, the majority were aged in their 20s, followed by patients aged in their 50s. The third-highest age category comprised those in their 30s followed by those aged in their 60s, the local government and health officials said.

In terms of patients designated as being "seriously ill" and typically requiring hospitalization and the assistance of ventilators or extra-corporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machines, officials said the latest figure stood at 46, compared to 40 the previous day.