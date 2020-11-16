Tokyo shares bounce back as Japan exits recession

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks rose Monday supported by gains on Wall Street with investors digesting Japan's third-quarter GDP figures, which showed an exit from recession.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 2.05 percent, or 521.06 points, at 25,906.93, while the broader Topix index gained 1.68 percent, or 28.59 points, to 1,731.81.