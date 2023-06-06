UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Shares Close Higher

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Tokyo shares close higher

Tokyo, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks shrugged off early losses and closed higher Tuesday after falls on Wall Street, where profit-taking prevailed.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.90 percent, or 289.35 points, to end at 32,506.78, while the broader Topix index rose 0.74 percent, or 16.49 points, to 2,236.28.

The Dollar fetched 139.34 Yen against 139.54 yen in New York on Monday.

Overnight, Wall Street stocks receded from multi-month highs reached last week after a congressional agreement allowed the United States to avoid a catastrophic debt default.

"Following the trend in the US market where the major indexes fell, selling was dominant in Tokyo" in early trade, IwaiCosmo Securities said.

But share prices were later buoyed by "futures buying by foreign investors on the back of expectations of a better market outlook", the brokerage said.

Shortly before the opening bell, a government survey showed that real-term wages for workers in Japan declined three percent in April from a year earlier.

A separate government report also found household spending in April dipped 4.4 percent in real terms from the previous year.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing jumped 1.72 percent to 34,750 yen, while SoftBank Group firmed 0.97 percent to 6,081 yen.

Toyota rose 1.05 percent to 2,050 yen, while Nintendo added 0.60 percent to 6,120 yen.

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo New York Japan United States April Stocks Market From Government Agreement Share

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid slams coalition govt's borrowing spr ..

Sheikh Rashid slams coalition govt's borrowing spree, economic Instability

6 minutes ago
 Gargash meets Cypriot Foreign Minister

Gargash meets Cypriot Foreign Minister

18 minutes ago
 UAE, Vietnam eye stronger trade and investment tie ..

UAE, Vietnam eye stronger trade and investment ties

48 minutes ago
 Young Pakistani entrepreneurs rebranding Pak-US re ..

Young Pakistani entrepreneurs rebranding Pak-US relations: Masood Khan

1 hour ago
 PM directs to take special measures in budget to p ..

PM directs to take special measures in budget to provide relief to masses

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Fati ..

Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Fatimah Jumaa Al Kaabi

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.