UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Shares End Higher On Firming Dollar

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Tokyo shares end higher on firming dollar

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks advanced Tuesday, with exporters bolstered by a stronger dollar, though many investors took to the sidelines ahead of a series of holidays in major markets.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 0.61 percent, or 170.95 points, at 28,115.74, while the broader Topix index rose 1.12 percent, or 22.18 points, at 1,994.75.

The Dollar stood at 141.88 yen, hovering near 142.10 Yen in New York late Monday.

"Investors preferred risks as the yen drifted lower in the forex market, as well as on hopes that the speed of US rate hikes will decelerate," Daiwa Securities said in a commentary.

A wide range of shares enjoyed gains, with aviation firms, shipping, steel and banks among the winners of the day.

Still, the Tokyo market's rise appeared "very defensive," with utilities and pharmaceutical firms also among major gainers, Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management wrote in a note.

Many investors sat on their hands ahead of a Japanese public holiday on Wednesday, a series of major US data including housing and Fed meeting minutes, and the US Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

Among major shares, Toyota rose 2.35 percent to 2,050. Sony Group gained 1.69 percent to 11,445 yen.

Air carrier ANA Holdings rose 1.01 percent to 2,892 yen, while rival Japan Airlines added 1.55 percent to 2,678 yen.

Nippon Steel rose 1.82 percent to 2,268.5 yen.

But Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing lost 0.89 percent to 81,430.

Related Topics

Dollar Holidays Tokyo New York Japan Stocks Market Toyota Housing

Recent Stories

“Kaalay Rung Da Paranda” for Zong 4G Review

“Kaalay Rung Da Paranda” for Zong 4G Review

1 hour ago
 Armeena Khan, Fesyl Khan expect first child

Armeena Khan, Fesyl Khan expect first child

2 hours ago
 FIFA World Cup security: PNS Tabuk arrives at port ..

FIFA World Cup security: PNS Tabuk arrives at port in Qatar

3 hours ago
 PTI withdraws plea from IHC seeking permission for ..

PTI withdraws plea from IHC seeking permission for rally

3 hours ago
 Govt rejects demand of one million tons of sugar e ..

Govt rejects demand of one million tons of sugar export

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.