Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks advanced Monday as investors cheered recent gains by US shares while keeping their eyes on the prospects of monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.74 percent or 209.24 points to 28,333.52, while the broader Topix index gained 0.46 percent or 9.05 points to 1,986.71.