Tokyo stocks close lower on Fed rate hike fears

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks closed lower on Friday with investors disheartened by falls in US shares over fears the Federal Reserve could raise rates more aggressively than previously thought.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index closed down 1.28 percent or 364.85 points at 28,124.28 while the broader Topix index ended down 1.39 percent or 27.92 points at 1,977.66.