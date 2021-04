Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed marginally higher on Friday, led by gains in the tech sector with investors also eyeing a US-Japan summit in Washington.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.14 percent, or 40.68 points, to 29,683.37, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.09 percent, or 1.74 points, to 1,960.87.