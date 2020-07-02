Tokyo stocks edge up in cautious trading

Tokyo, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed marginally higher Thursday following rallies on the Nasdaq on Wall Street, but traders remained cautious over growing coronavirus infections around the world.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched up 0.11 percent, or 24.23 points, to 22,145.96, while the broader Topix index was up 0.27 percent, or 4.15 points, to 1,542.76.

si/ric/fox