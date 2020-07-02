UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Edge Up In Cautious Trading

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo stocks edge up in cautious trading

Tokyo, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks closed marginally higher Thursday following rallies on the Nasdaq on Wall Street, but traders remained cautious over growing coronavirus infections around the world.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched up 0.11 percent, or 24.23 points, to 22,145.96, while the broader Topix index was up 0.27 percent, or 4.15 points, to 1,542.76.

si/ric/fox

Related Topics

World Tokyo Stocks Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TECNO’s new TikTok Challenge #GiveMe5WithSpark5c ..

7 minutes ago

RS. 15000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 83 ..

10 minutes ago

U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconc ..

13 minutes ago

Security Council adopts resolution calling for glo ..

31 minutes ago

UAE Press: Despite the pandemic, Dubai marks anoth ..

46 minutes ago

China-based Terminus partners with Expo 2020, sign ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.