Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday with investors disheartened by falls on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.76 percent, or 210.28 points, to 27,311.98 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.73 percent, or 14.10 points, to 1,913.08.