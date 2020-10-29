Tokyo stocks open lower on renewed coronavirus worries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday, extending falls on Wall Street on rising worries about the coronavirus, as France and Germany announced new restrictions and US cases continued to climb.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.94 percent or 219.02 points to 23,199.49 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.91 percent or 14.68 points at 1,597.87.