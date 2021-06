Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index recovered early losses and closed higher Thursday on tech rallies, with sentiment sustained by the acceleration of Japan's vaccination drive.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 0.34 percent, or 97.76 points, to 28,958.56, but the broader Topix index edged down 0.02 percent, or 0.41 points, to 1,956.73.