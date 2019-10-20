UrduPoint.com
Too Many Strikers: Mexican Team In Standstill Over Wages Protest

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 12:30 AM

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Players of Mexican club Veracruz went on strike in the opening minutes of a league game on Saturday, allowing grateful opponents Tigres to walk in two goals unchallenged.

Veracruz decided on the radical action of standing -- instead of running -- about the pitch to protest over unpaid wages.

As a result, Eduardo Vargas and Andre-Pierre Gignac put Tigres 2-0 ahead inside three minutes on their way to a 3-1 win.

At the end of the games, Veracruz sarcastically applauded their opponents who they claim reneged on a promise to respect their strike.

"They knew that we were going to stay still for three minutes, it's sad," said Veracruz defender Carlos Salcido.

However, Tigres skipper Guido Pizarro insisted: "They told us that they were going to stop just for a minute and then it was three. We said we would only stay still for a minute."Veracruz are bottom of the table without a win in 13 games, having accrued just four points.

Tigres are third, three points off the lead.

