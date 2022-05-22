Tourist plane crashes in SE France, 5 dead

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) --:A tourist plane crashed on Saturday afternoon near the town of Les Adrets in southeast France, French news channel BFMTV reported.

Five dead bodies, including a child, were discovered at the site of the crash.

Local media reported that four people were of the same family.

According to BFMTV, eyewitnesses to the crash tipped off local authorities, and around 60 firefighters were deployed to the site to put out the fire.

The plane, which belonged to an aero club, was conducting its first flight. It took off from Versoud airdrome near the city of Grenoble, BFMTV reported.