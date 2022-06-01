UrduPoint.com

Trials Show China's Intranasal COVID-19 Vaccine Effective

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2022 | 12:10 PM

BEIJING, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) --:A China-developed intranasal vaccine against COVID-19 has shown to be safe and effective in early-stage human trials, according to a new study published in the journal The Lancet Respiratory Medicine.

Compared with currently available COVID-19 vaccines that are administered by intramuscular injection, the new drug, coded dNS1-RBD, is a two-dose, live-attenuated influenza vaccine given through the nose. It was jointly developed by Xiamen University, the University of Hong Kong and Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise.

Researchers conducted phase-1 and phase-2 trials at hospitals in east China's Jiangsu Province from September 2020 to July 2021. More than 1,000 healthy adults aged between 18 and 86 were enrolled in the trials, which were randomized, double-blind and placebo-controlled.

According to the study, one month after the second dose, the immune responses were observed in the vaccine recipients. The proportion of responders was 40 percent, which was, significantly higher than that in the placebo group.

