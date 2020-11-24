Trinidad and Tobago deported 16 Venezuelan minors: lawyer

(@FahadShabbir)

Port of Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Trinidad and Tobago has deported 16 Venezuelan minors, separating some of them from their parents, a lawyer trying to stop their repatriation said Monday together with leaders of the Venezuelan opposition.

The minors were deported on Sunday, hours before a court hearing in which lawyers were due to demand permanent residence for the young Venezuelan migrants in the country, attorney Nafeesa Mohammed told AFP.

She called for an investigation into the operation and demanded that the government of Prime Minister Keith Rowley re-examine its handling of the migrant crisis triggered by the exodus of millions of people from Venezuela in recent years.

"There is need for an investigation to be done into how this unfolded and how the systems are being used," she said.

"We know we have irregular migrants and the time has come for the state to improve the system to manage the flows... These are children."