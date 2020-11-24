UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trinidad And Tobago Deported 16 Venezuelan Minors: Lawyer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 10:10 AM

Trinidad and Tobago deported 16 Venezuelan minors: lawyer

Port of Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Trinidad and Tobago has deported 16 Venezuelan minors, separating some of them from their parents, a lawyer trying to stop their repatriation said Monday together with leaders of the Venezuelan opposition.

The minors were deported on Sunday, hours before a court hearing in which lawyers were due to demand permanent residence for the young Venezuelan migrants in the country, attorney Nafeesa Mohammed told AFP.

She called for an investigation into the operation and demanded that the government of Prime Minister Keith Rowley re-examine its handling of the migrant crisis triggered by the exodus of millions of people from Venezuela in recent years.

"There is need for an investigation to be done into how this unfolded and how the systems are being used," she said.

"We know we have irregular migrants and the time has come for the state to improve the system to manage the flows... These are children."

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister Lawyers Young Trinidad And Tobago Venezuela Sunday From Government Million Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 24, 2020 in Pakistan

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

UAE condemns cowardly assault on petroleum product ..

8 hours ago

Two orphans, their grandparents granted UAE golden ..

9 hours ago

Terrorist attack on oil station in Jeddah cowardly ..

9 hours ago

Dubai Press Club celebrates 21st anniversary, laun ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.