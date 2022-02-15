UrduPoint.com

Trudeau Invokes Emergency Powers To Quell Canada Protests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell Canada protests

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday invoked rarely used emergency powers to bring an end to trucker-led protests against Covid health rules, after police arrested 11 people with a "cache of firearms" blocking a border crossing with the United States.

It marked only the second time in Canadian history such powers have been invoked in peacetime, and came as hundreds of big rigs still clogged the streets of the capital Ottawa, as well as two border crossings.

"The Federal government has invoked the Emergencies Act to supplement provincial and territorial capacity to address the blockades and occupations," Trudeau told a news conference.

The prime minister said the military would not be deployed at this stage, but that authorities would be granted more powers to arrest protesters and seize their trucks in order to clear blockades, as well as ban funding of the protests.

"We cannot and will not allow illegal and dangerous activities to continue," Trudeau said.

"This is about keeping Canadians safe, protecting people's jobs and restoring confidence in our institutions," he added, noting that the scope of the measures would be "time-limited" and "geographically targeted," but without providing specifics.

As the threat of violence lingered, federal police said they arrested 11 protesters with rifles, handguns, body armor and ammunition at the border between Coutts, Alberta and Sweet Grass, Montana, just a day after another key US-Canada border crossing was cleared in Ontario.

"The group was said to have a willingness to use force against the police if any attempts were made to disrupt the blockade," the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement.

The protests by Canadian truckers and their supporters -- opposed to mandatory coronavirus vaccines and pushing a wider anti-establishment agenda -- have triggered copycat movements from France to New Zealand, with US truckers mulling similar rallies.

Under pressure to act, Trudeau on Sunday convened a special federal response group on efforts to end the occupation of Ottawa and the remaining, economically damaging, blockades of border crossings in Alberta and Manitoba.

The Emergencies Act was previously used by Trudeau's father, former prime minister Pierre Trudeau, during the October Crisis of 1970.

It saw troops sent to Quebec to restore order after the kidnappings by militant separatists of a British trade attache and a Quebec minister, Pierre Laporte, who was found strangled to death in the trunk of a car.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police France Car Montana Ottawa Ontario Pierre United States Justin Trudeau October Border Sunday From Government Jobs New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NCM warns of fog formations, poor visibility

NCM warns of fog formations, poor visibility

6 hours ago
 F&amp;B trade in UAE exceeds $20 bn in first nine ..

F&amp;B trade in UAE exceeds $20 bn in first nine months of 2021: Dubai Chamber

7 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Turkey witness exc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Turkey witness exchange of agreements, MoUs

8 hours ago
 Colombian President Expresses Concern Over 'Expans ..

Colombian President Expresses Concern Over 'Expansion of Military Power' Near Uk ..

8 hours ago
 Minister reviews Environment dept's performance

Minister reviews Environment dept's performance

8 hours ago
 About 40 People Injured in Train Collision Near Ge ..

About 40 People Injured in Train Collision Near Germany's Munich - Reports

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>