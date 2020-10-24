UrduPoint.com
Trump Casts Early Ballot In Florida In Presidential Election

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 07:50 PM

Trump casts early ballot in Florida in presidential election

West Palm Beach, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump cast an early ballot Saturday in the US election as he geared for another grueling day of campaigning.

Trump voted at a library serving as a polling center in Florida, where he has a home and to which he switched his residency from his native New York.

"I voted for a guy named Trump," he said with a smile as he emerged.

Nearly 55 million Americans have now cast early votes as the coronavirus has made in-person voting more problematic.

