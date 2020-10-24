Trump no fan of Sacha Baron Cohen

(@FahadShabbir)

Aboard Air Force One, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump said Friday he has not been a fan of Sacha Baron Cohen -- even before a clip from the British comedian's new Borat movie forced his lawyer Rudy Giuliani into an awkward explanation.

Asked about the clip -- which shows Giuliani in a faked "interview" with an attractive and flirtatious young woman -- while speaking to journalists aboard Air Force One, Trump said "I don't know what happened." "But years ago, you know, he tried to scam me. And I was the only one who said no way. That's a phony guy. And I don't find him funny.

" Trump said the incident happened about 15 years ago, meaning he was likely referring to Baron Cohen's 2003 interview with him while playing Ali G, where the wannabe gangster pitches his latest business venture to Trump -- special gloves for eating ice cream.

Trump made the comments after taking off from Pensacola, Florida on his way to West Palm Beach.

The Republican president, former reality tv star and real estate mogul launched an intense last-ditch re-election push Friday in Florida.

Polls show him well behind Democratic challenger Joe Biden ahead of the November 3 presidential election.